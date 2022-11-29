(WEHT) – Ivy Tech took part in Giving Tuesday, an event known worldwide as the day after Thanksgiving meant for donating what you can.

The day is known for its power to harness people’s generosity to help others during the holiday season. Reports say Ivy Tech students participated by collecting donations for an on-campus food pantry meant to serve students in need.

Ceilia Shoulders, Executive Director of Resource Development, said, “Food insecurities are one of those things that fortunately, a lot of us don’t have to think about. But when you think about a student, a barrier they would face in trying to get an education, food insecurity is of course one of the biggest ones.”

The food pantry is part of a new program, Ivy Ready, that offers grab-and-go meal options for students who deal with food insecurity. Officials say the mission of the program is to provide students what they need so they can be successful in the classroom.

Reports say donations are being collected until the end of December. You can find the best ways to donate and help online here.