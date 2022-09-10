EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Banterra Bank School of Business will be having a global leader as a guest speaker for their lecture series.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeremie Kubicek,” said Daniela Vidal, chancellor of the Ivy Tech Evansville region. “Through our work with EXTEND GROUP, Ivy Tech is already a beneficiary of Kubicek’s philosophy, and we are excited to make his personal message available to our students and business professionals in the community.”

Jeremie Kubicek, the chairman of GIANT Worldwide and CEO of GIANT TV and will be giving a lecture at Ivy Tech’s Evansville Campus on September 12. The lecture starts at 6 p.m. and will be in the Vectren Auditorium. There will be an ice cream social right before the lecture that starts at 5:15 p.m. in the Courtyard.

The presentation is a part of a yearly series where Evansville consultants who specialize in human and organizational development partner with Ivy Tech to allow Kubicek to lecture.

Kubicek is known for building an international network of experts to attract and retain employees. Reports say his mission is to give leaders tools to elevate and transform people’s lives.

“In light of the last several years, I see that people are yearning for two specific things – hope and peace,” Kubicek said. “As leaders, we can’t give away something we don’t possess ourselves. I want to give people these practical tools, so they in turn can unlock the potential of people they lead.”

Tickets are $10 and the event is open to the public. You can RSVP and buy tickets here.