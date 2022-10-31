CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are all used to getting our hands on some candy for Halloween, but how about a trip to the farm?

Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery hosted a Spooktackular Day on the farm. People were dressed in Halloween costumes and took pictures with goats. They also enjoyed a hayride and a maze.

“Just seeing people’s reactions to goats in costumes I think is really good,” Erica Peters, herd manager at Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery, said, “And also just getting people out to the farm and educating them about what we do and why we do it and things like that is really rewarding as well.”

Organizers hope to keep the event going in the future.