EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Rescue Missions hosted their annual “Gobbler Gathering” on Tuesday at the Old National Events Plaza.

They set a new record this year giving away 2,000 boxes of food that weighed a total of about 140,000 pounds. The food boxes included a frozen turkey, potatoes, stuffing mix and more food for a Thanksgiving feast.

“The Evansville Rescue Mission wants to come alongside these families and provided this assistance,” says the President of the Evansville Rescue Mission, Tracy Gorman. “And this year a lot of people are hurting and we’re glad we can do this. All of this food has been donated by this generous community.”

More than 1,000 volunteers have been hard at work to make that event happen. They have been reportedly working since September when families signed up to get a food box.