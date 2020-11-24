Gobbler Gathering giveaway feeds thousands of families

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville Rescue Mission is back for its 99th year of helping those in need. More than a 1,000 families will have Thanksgiving meals, thanks to the annual Gobbler Gathering giveaway.

Volunteers handed out 70-pound food boxes to people in need of a thanksgiving meal the boxes include turkey and all the trimmings with enough to feed a family of four.

Evansville Rescue Mission President Tracy Gorman says due to hardships caused by COVID. The demand for help is quite high this year.

“Definitely there’s a great number of people who are actually getting a box this year who’ve never had to get a box in the past,” she said. “And so we’re, especially, glad to help those folks and come alongside and maybe fill in some of the gaps that they’re experiencing in their lives due to job loss or whatever it is.”

Gorman said the outpouring of support in the Tri-State was able to keep up with the demand. Officials are looking forward to their 100th event next year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS