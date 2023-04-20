HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vincennes community will have an opportunity to dispose of unwanted and expired medications during Good Samaritan’s Drug Take Back Day on April 20.

“This event provides a safe and convenient opportunity for people to clean out their medicine cabinets of unwanted medications and take an active part in preventing potential drug abuse and misuse in the community,” says Good Samaritan Pharmacy Staff Development Supervisor Heather McKinley. “It will also guarantee that the medication will be disposed of in the safest and most responsible way, as alternative methods of disposal such as throwing away or flushing post health and environmental hazards.”

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST, the Good Samaritan Staff will be set up on the 6th Street entrance of the hospital to collect medications. Good Samaritan will accept vitamins, prescription medication (schedule II-V controlled and non-controlled substances), prescription patches, prescription ointments, pet medication, and over-the-counter medication.

Needles, inhalers, thermometers, aerosol cans, lotions, liquids, and hydrogen peroxide will not be accepted.

For questions, contact the Good Samaritan Pharmacy at (812) 885-3492.