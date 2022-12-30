FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announcing a 20 million dollar settlement with Google to resolve Indiana’s lawsuit against Google for its location tracking practices.

Officials say Rokita filed a separate, independent lawsuit when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled.

As a result, Indiana received approximately twice as much money as it would have received as part of the settlement that was later reached with the 40 states that did not file lawsuits against Google.