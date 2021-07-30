GOP seeks review of potentially fraudulent unemployment benefits

(WEHT)– In Illinois, Senate Republicans want to take a deep dive into pandemic-driven problems within the state’s unemployment insurance program. This comes after a routine audit found $155 million in potentially invalid benefits were paid to residents in the first few months of the pandemic.

During the audit, officials found out those invalid benefits were given to residents without proper verification, fraudulent birth dates, and in some cases were sent to some who were deceased. The GOP says it will seek a special audit following the review.