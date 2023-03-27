HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to sign Lofton’s Law Monday.

The anti-hazing bill is named in honor of Lofton Hazelwood. The Henderson teenager was a freshman at the University of Kentucky when he lost his life due to alcohol poisoning in 2021. An investigation showed that he was hazed during a fraternity pledging event, where he ingested 18 shots of bourbon in a short period of time.

The bill makes hazing that results in bodily injury or death a Class D felony in Kentucky.