UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is making a couple stops in the Tri-State Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear will be joined by the mayors of Morganfield, Sturgis, Uniontown, and Waverly for a presentation at the Union County Courthouse in Morganfield beginning at 3:30 p.m.. He will be presenting funding intended to improve infrastructure in Union County. The funds will also go towards promoting tourism, support local non-profit organizations and renovating a vocational education center in the county.

Gov. Beshear will also be stopping in Henderson following his appearance in Union County. He will be presenting a grant of over $40,000 to the Ohio Valley Art League to help the organization continue to promote local artists and exhibits.