Gov. Beshear calls on lawmakers to extend pandemic state of emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has announced he’s calling the Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies in Kentucky.

The session comes as the state struggles with a prolonged surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Lawmakers will start the session on Tuesday.

It will mark a power shift in coronavirus-related policymaking following a recent landmark court ruling.

Beshear wields sole authority to call lawmakers into a special session and to set the agenda. But GOP supermajorities will decide what measures ultimately pass.

Emergency measures issued by Beshear are set to expire as a result of the court decision.