OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is back in the Tri-State today, visiting Owensboro and Ohio County.

It happens as a new way to respond to future natural disasters is introduced.

“We are going to be with both of those regions, not just today, and tomorrow, but next month, next year, the year after,” he said during his speech at the Kentucky League of Cities conference in Owensboro, describing how committed the state is to rebuilding parts of western Kentucky and eastern Kentucky hit by tornadoes and flooding.

To help coordination in disaster response, he announced the creation of the council of community recovery and resiliency, made up of members from state, local and federal agencies to guide community recovery after future disasters.

“We need federal help and coordination along with state and local agencies, not just after the fact but before and during these natural disasters,” he said.

The advisory council will provide guidance for community recovery, help start recoveries quicker and prepare for future disasters.

“it’s not taking ten phone calls to try to coordinate something. Everybody knows what everybody else is doing, collaborate at the table, and get things done more quickly,” Gov. Beshear said.

“It’s going to be very helpful, I think in the long run,” said Ohio County Emergency Management Director Charlie Shields. He also says it could help because it will prevent recovery efforts from being duplicated. Shields recalled the first 72 hours of Ohio county’s tornado recovery were rough, but improved after all agencies met to coordinate plans.

“When people come in to a county that’s been devastated by a natural disaster, they’ll know where to come to, and people in that county will know where to send them out,” he said.

Gov. Beshear adds he believes the advisory council may also help in getting federal funding after disasters, and bring in new and different funding.

(This story was originally published on September 22, 2022)