HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on April 21 in honor of a Fort Campbell soldier who died in a training exercise.

According to the U.S. Army, Sgt. Isaac J. Gayo of Los Angeles, California, lost his life on March 29 when his HH60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky during a routine training mission. He was assigned to 6th battalion, 101st Avian Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade and 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute. For additional flag status information, click here.