CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced $317,464 in funding will go to McLean County to resurface a road and renovate a park.

“Today’s investments in McLean County will help Kentuckians lead safer, healthier lives,” said Beshear. “These projects will improve road conditions and accessibility, allowing for more outdoor events that the people of McLean County can enjoy.”

Reports say the funding comes from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government. Officials say applicants must undergo review and approval from the National Park Service before receiving the funds.

Reports say the Governor awarded $139,564 to the McLean County Fiscal Court from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to resurface Revlett Stroud Road, which connects nearly 20 people and businesses. Beginning at the intersection with KY 2226 and extending east, 2.35 miles will be resurfaced ending at the intersection KY 81.

“McLean County Fiscal Court and the citizens of McLean County are eager and excited to use the awarded funds to help further develop Myer Creek Park facilities and pave Revlett Stroud Road,” said McLean County Judge Executive, Curtis Dame. “I am grateful for the support of Governor Beshear, his staff, administration, staff of the Green River Area Development District and our employees, who continue to serve our county and community in such stellar ways.”

The Governor says the rest of the money, $177,900, will go toward Myer Creek in Calhoun. The money will allow new renovations including new bathrooms, sewer lines, a lift station and new ADA compliant playground equipment.

“Investing in our infrastructure is good news, especially with so much of the funding going toward quality community projects like this,” said Representative of Providence, Jim Gooch. “We know that safe and fun places to play and learn are essential to a child’s day. I’m excited to see how this new playground will strengthen our community and benefit us in so many ways.”