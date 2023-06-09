HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is honoring a Fort Campbell soldier who died in a Blackhawk helicopter crash in March. Governor Beshear is ordering that all flags at all state buildings be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset June 9th.

Army Sergeant David M. Solinas Jr. died March 29 when the helicopter crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County. He was assigned to 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat aviation Brigade and 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell. Solinas will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on June 9.