HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear hopped on his bus and launched his campaign tour with a stop in Henderson.

Fresh off his Tuesday victory in the Democratic primary, Beshear continued his march toward the general election by paying a visit to an economic project many of his supporters consider a major achievement of his first term.

“This does my heart so much good…This is a project that started with a meeting in my office with Mr. Pratt, some mutual friends, and that day, I brought my dog. To go from there, to him deciding to make the investment, to the groundbreaking, to seeing this today; I mean, this changes everything for Western Kentucky,” says Beshear.

The Pratt Mill hits two major issues that may resonate with voters: economic development and the environment.

This isn’t just going to change lives right now, it’s going to change the lives of people’s kids, people’s grandkids, and it’s going to be cleanest, greenest, most technologically advanced recycled paper mill on Planet Earth,” says Beshear.

Pratt Paper Mill employ more than 300 people when completed. All jobs will pay at least $30/hour.

“This was the largest project in the history of Western Kentucky when it was announced, and it will be for a time when it’s built,” says Beshear.

Following his stop in Henderson, Beshear made a more traditional campaign stop in Owensboro. He avoided mentioning his opponent, Republican Daniel Cameron. Instead, he told supporters Kentucky is an economic boom and and the commonwealth is moving forward.