Gov. Holcomb appoints education advisor as first statewide secretary of education

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Katie Jenner will serve as Indiana’s first secretary of education, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday. Jenner will assume the post Jan. 11.

“This is an incredibly important time for education in Indiana. Dr. Katie Jenner has focused her entire career on investing in students, teachers and staff, and she will continue to build the relationships needed to move our state forward in constructive ways,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Jenner currently serves as Gov. Holcomb’s senior education advisor.

Initially, in her new role as secretary of education, Jenner will focus on providing successful education experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading a team that supports schools as they provide opportunities for students for their next step in education, training, military service, or employment, recruiting Indiana residents to become teachers, and creating a dynamic, flexible and data-driven network that supports learning-focused innovation, informs teachers’ professional development, and equips students with the skills to succeed in the future.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to further serve the people of Indiana,” Jenner said. “My priorities are to ensure high quality education for all students and families, and to provide solution-focused support for our teachers and educational leaders. We have great opportunity ahead in Indiana, and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and work hand in hand with students, educators and stakeholder partners across the state.”

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)

