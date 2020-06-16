Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to USI Board of Trustees, other university governing boards

Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced several new appointments and reappointments to the boards of trustees of several state universities, including the University of Southern Indiana.

Daniel Fuquay of Evansville, retired president of D&F Distributors, Inc., is newly appointed to the board. Ronald Romain and Kenneth Sendelweck were reappointed and will serve through June 30, 2024.

At Indiana State University, Tanya McKinzie and Randall Minas were reappointed to the board. Both will serve through June 30, 2024.

Henry Gonso and Michael Mirro were reappointed to Indiana University’s Board of Trustees. They will serve through July 1, 2023.

Tanya Foutch is the newest appointment to Ivy Tech Community College’s Board of Trustees. Jesse Brand, Marianne Glick, Gretchen Gutman and Andrew Wilson were all reappointed. Each will serve through June 30, 2023.

Gov. Holcomb reappointed Gary Lehman and Michael Klipsch to Purdue University’s Board of Trustees. Both will serve through July 1, 2023.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

