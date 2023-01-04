HENDERSON, KY- Governor J.B. Pritzker showed off some of his early childhood initiative investments in a visit to the Carole Robertson Center for Learning in Chicago Wednesday.

Gov. Pritzker has invested in the following ways:

Extending and expanding the Strengthen and Grow Child Care (SGCC) grant program through July 2023. These grants provide funding for eligible childcare centers and homes.

Extending the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) eligibility for job seekers through June 2023.

Enabling more families to access Child Care Assistance Program Benefits than ever before by lowering income thresholds and expanding benefits.

Launching the “I Got Love/¡Siento Amor!”—a statewide enrollment campaign for childcare and early education services.

Increasing access to healthy food options in schools across the state, providing Illinois children with the well-rounded, nutritious meals vital to a healthy learning environment.

Enacting the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative to evaluate and redesign the delivery of behavioral health services for children and adolescents throughout Illinois.

The Carole Robertson Center is known for welcoming children anywhere from six weeks old to seventeen years old for low-income families.