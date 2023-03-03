HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker visited Streamwood High School in Elgin on Friday to highlight a new teacher pipeline initiative aimed at addressing shortages in the state’s understaffed districts.

The Teacher Pipeline Grant Program would help direct $70 million per year over the next three years to the 170 different school districts according to a release from the governor’s office. The pipeline initiative would also allow districts maximum flexibility to use the funds for housing stipends, down-payment assistance, loan repayments and more.

The Illinois State Board of Education will also utilize $6 million in federal funds to help the statewide teacher recruitment campaign.