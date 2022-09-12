WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A creek in Warrick County that had a Native American name for decades has a new name. “Squaw Creek” is now known as “Washing Creek.” The creek is just one of 650 places around the country receiving a replacement name after a final vote from the U.S. Department of Interior’s Board of Geographic Names.

Bruce Aigner has lived in Warrick County all his life and says he has never heard of “Squaw Creek.”

“I do not think I have ever heard that term for creek. The only reference I heard is the Squaw Creek Coal Mine, which has been shut down for a while,” he says.

Many consider the term “Squaw” as a derogatory name aimed at Native American females. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland began taking action in 2021 for what she considers derogatory names on federal lands.

Aigner says he does not think the Warrick County creek needs a name change.

“I don’t really have that much of an opinion on it. I guess especially since I don’t know where it (the creek) exists,” he says.

Haaland released a statement saying in part, “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long.”

Nearby “Squaw” Creek Road will keeps its name. That is because unlike the creek, the Department of Interior does not have jurisdiction over the road.