OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — This weekend, Addiction Recovery Care will open its first Western Kentucky residential treatment center. Thursday evening, the Yellow Banks Recovery Center hosted its ribbon cutting in Owensboro.

Their expansion into the new city will bring its recovery model with it; Yellow banks will utilize the ARC’s “Crisis to career model”, which combines treatment with job training, education, and teaching life skills to help ensure success after recovery. The facility hopes to contribute over 100 jobs to the community.

Governor Beshear says getting the opportunity to speak with some of the facility’s first patients was a positive experience.

“I talked to one woman who has been here four moths, [and has 2 months to go. [she] talked about wanting to get back to her daughter [and] how her life is on track. We got to talk about how we’re not our worst moments and that there are so many second chances out there, said Beshear.

Officials say the center will be able to care for up to 300 women once in full operation. ARC is working toward a full opening date this fall and they will begin to welcome new clients.

The ARC is based in Eastern Kentucky and currently operates over 30 addiction treatment centers.