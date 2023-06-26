HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Many Kentucky residents are still trying to rebuild their lives following tornado damages in December of 2021. Today, June 26, Governor Andy Beshear will be in the tri-state to continue the rebuilding process.

Beshear will be in Hopkins County and along with local leaders, present the keys to five new homes nearing completion in Dawson Springs. These homes will be for those who lost a previous home during the storms.

The home dedications are set to take place at 1:45 P.M. this afternoon on Keigan Street in Dawson Springs.