INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – A terminally ill man from Daviess County has been granted clemency by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

According to Holcomb’s executive order, Tommy Alsman of Washington has an inoperable brain tumor.

Alsman has been in prison for more than 3 years after being convicted of dealing methamphetamine in Posey County. He only has weeks or months left to live.

Alsman was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Indiana Parole Board unanimously recommended to the governor that he commute Alsman’s sentence.

Once the Department of Corrections approves hospice care, Alsman will be released on parole.

According to Holcomb’s order, if for some reason Alsman’s condition improves and he becomes able to walk again, he will have to finished out the rest of his 10 year sentence.