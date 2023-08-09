HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will award the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards to Indiana companies and organizations today during a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse.

At the ceremony, Gov. Holcomb and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) will honor 38 winners of the 2023 Century and Half Century Business Awards as well as recognize a number of winners from 2020, 2021 and 2022. The ceremony provides an opportunity to celebrate the resilience, longevity and contributions to Indiana’s economy and communities by each business or organization.

2023 award winners who will be present will represent Allen, Bartholomew, Dearborn, Delaware, Dubois, Elkhart, Hendricks, Jennings, Knox, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, LaPorte, Marion, Morgan, Porter Pulaski, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh, Vigo and White counties.