EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — “Collaboration” was the name of the game for Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s talk at the University of Southern Indiana on June 23.

“We want to make sure that we’re getting healthier and smarter every day as a state, that everyone has the opportunity to access and afford a high quality of place to live and to work,” Holcomb said.

The governor says it’s part of an ongoing commitment to solve what the community needs today — and what it will need for the future.

“The more that we can partner from the very ground up — meaning K through 12, higher education, adult learning centers, health delivery system — how we get on the ground to attack infant mortality or maternal mortality rates and bring those down, it all feeds into building a high-quality place,” Holcomb said.

In eyes of Holcomb, building a high-quality place is to build a place optimal for all to live, work, study and eventually retire.

Holcomb highlighted projects like retaining and attracting workforce talent to the state and the Interstate 69 bridge over the Ohio River.

“And when we can find programs where we put a dollar in and so does a local community or maybe a local community puts four dollars in as long as they know for certainty that they’re going to get state support, then we can take our state to the next level region by region,” Holcomb said.

Construction on that connection begins in Evansville in 2025.