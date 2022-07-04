HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WEHT) – Governor Pritzker made a statement about the Fourth of July shooting that happened in Highland Park during an Independence Day parade.

In the statement, he asks everyone to pray for the victims and their families and also for the first responders who have called a manhunt to find the man who shot up the parade and is still at large.

“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community,” says Pritzker. “There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you.”

He also asks the public to stand with him to help stop the gun violence in the United States stating that “prayers alone will not put a stop to the terror of rampant gun violence.”