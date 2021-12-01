Governor Pritzker announces broadband investment for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) Governor JB Pritzker has announced an investment plan to expand broadband infrastructure across the state. This initiative, called Accelerate Illinois, would help local Illinois governments to get expert support as they receive funds from the recently-passed federal infrastructure bill to be used to bring broadband Internet access to communities.

“Access to high speed, reliable internet is not a luxury – it’s a necessity for healthcare, success in school, and to compete in a 21st century economy,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Keeping our communities connected has never been more important than it is today and this pilot will help communities play a direct role in delivering broadband infrastructure improvements to close the gaps on service. With an historic amount of funding available thanks to our own Connect Illinois initiative and with new federal infrastructure dollars coming from Washington we are committed to reaching our goal of delivering universal broadband access across our state.”

In addition to funding from the federal infrastructure bill, the State of Illinois also has its own capital plan currently underway. Programs like Accelerate Illinois would allow communities a more level playing field when it comes to local planning and development of broadband access.

“Once-in-a-lifetime state and federal broadband infrastructure funding provides our communities with an unprecedented opportunity to eliminate the digital divide through community-driven broadband expansion and partnership,” said Matt Schmit, Director of the Illinois Office of Broadband and Chair of the Illinois Broadband Advisory Council. “Along with our program collaborators, the Illinois Office of Broadband is committed to helping communities seize this opportunity.”