HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– The band Gov’t Mule is returning to Evansville. The band, which had previously performed in Victory Theater in 2014 is coming back to Evansville as part of their Dark Side of the Mule tour.

The tour, which is meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon will come to Evansville on May 7.

Gov’t Mule is a side project of the Allman Brothers Band founded by guitarist Warren Haynes and bassist Allen Woody in 1994.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com