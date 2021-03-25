Gracie’s reopens after being visited by federal agents

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County restaurant reopened its doors Thursday after abruptly closing last month. Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine reopened to customers at 3 p.m. It’s only offering carry-out right now with a new menu. Last month, the restaurant abruptly shut its doors. Witnesses said they saw federal agents inside the building. A spokesperson for homeland security confirms federal agents were conducting search warrants in the Evansville area but did not say where.

(This story was originally published on March 25, 2021)