Gracie’s reopens after being visited by federal agents

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County restaurant reopened its doors Thursday after abruptly closing last month. Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine reopened to customers at 3 p.m. It’s only offering carry-out right now with a new menu. Last month, the restaurant abruptly shut its doors. Witnesses said they saw federal agents inside the building. A spokesperson for homeland security confirms federal agents were conducting search warrants in the Evansville area but did not say where.

