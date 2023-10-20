OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — On Oct. 21, from 10 a. m. until 1 p.m., Owensboro will be enjoying the sights of the riverfront while advocating for the futures of those with down syndrome. The Green River Area Down Syndrome association will host their 26th annual buddy walk at McConnell Plaza.

The walk will kick off at 10:45 a.m., and balloon twisting with Dr.Popper, bungee trampolines, and performances by GRADSA’s Got Talent will take place at the event.

GRADSA officials say they hope to bring in $120,000. On Thursday, the organization’s raised donation amount is $97,000.

“Buddy walk is our one and only fundraiser that funds all of our programming throughout the year. [That includes] medical outreach, art club, book club, our dance teams, any new initiatives we’re starting, such as our grief group,” said Britt Cobb, the Executive Director of GRADSA.

Officials are describing the event as “family fun where all ages and abilities are welcomed.”

Their fitness and dance program, Drums Alive, will make a debut performance at the event.

Officials say a surprise announcement will also be shared at the walk.