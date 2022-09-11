American grandparents say that having more time to spend with family, especially their grandchildren, is the best part about growing old.

(WEHT) – National Grandparents Day is a little known holiday that is under-represented. Reports say the holiday was signed into law in 1978 by President Jimmy Carter, designating the first Sunday after Labor Day to be for appreciating Grandparents.

President Carter proclaimed, “The elders of each family have the responsibility for setting the moral tone for the family and for passing on the traditional values of our Nation to their children and grandchildren. They bore the hardships and made the sacrifices that produced much of the progress and comfort we enjoy today. It is appropriate, therefore, that as individuals and as a nation, that we salute our grandparents for their contribution to our lives.”

How can you celebrate? Here are a few options.

For those whose Grandparents have passed away:

Share your favorite memories of your grandparents with other loved ones.

Visit the cemetery.

Make their favorite food or do their favorite activity.

For those with Grandparents far away:

“Adopt” a senior citizen for a day at an assisted living center.

Video call your grandparents for a chat and to share memories.

Send them a card or gift.

For those with Grandparents close by:

Visit them and do an activity together.

Ask them about their grandparents and the rest of the family tree.

Cook a family recipe with them.

Let us know how you like to celebrate National Grandparents Day at: #WEHTGrandparentsDay.