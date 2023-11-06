HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Over the Edge event to benefit Granted is less than six months away, and sign ups to help out the organization are available now.

The Over the Edge event will take place on April 27, 2024 at the CenterPoint Energy Building in Evansville. Participants will be given the opportunity to rappel down the nine story building and will commit to raising $1000 for Granted by April 20, 2024. All funds will go towards helping make wishes for children come true and allow Granted to maintain a high level of child and family support through their programming.

To sign up or learn more about the Over The Edge event, visit OTE4Granted.com.