OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Lows 30-36 (Northeast to Southwest…34-35 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:12

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Sprinkles/Flurries Possible in the Morning (Best Chance Northwest of Evansville).  Breezy with Highs 47-51.  Winds ENE 10-20

WED NIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Lows 32-40 (Northeast to Southwest…35-37 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the West After 3:00 pm. Highs 48-55 (West to East…49-53 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/E 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart