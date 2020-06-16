Great Race rescheduled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Great Race, a cross country driving competition featuring 150 classic cars, is now scheduled to pass through Owensboro August 26th.

The race was originally scheduled to come through Owensboro June 24th but was delayed “given current circumstances.” The event features music and vendors at each stop along its 2,300 mile journey from San Antonio, Texas to Greenville, S.C.

Over 35,000 people attended the race in 2019 and is expected to pass through downtown Owensboro on Veterans Blvd.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

