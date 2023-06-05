HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation (GOEDC) has hired Claude M. Bacon as its new President and CEO, effective July 10.

The GOEDC Board of Directors unanimously approved the hiring.

According to officials, Bacon will being more than 25 years of business and resource development experience. Officials say Bacon has served as the Vice President of Administration, Sales, Marketing and E-Commerce for LinGate Hospitality in Owensboro for the last 15 years.

“We are excited for Claude to bring his energy, passion and relationship-building skills to the EDC. He has a deep love for our Greater Owensboro community and will help us continue with our long-term mission of the EDC to retain, grow and attract employers to our community,” said Amy Jackson, current Chair of the GOEDC. “He is the right person for the role at the right time with his history of success in public relations, business development, entrepreneurship, developing strategy, growing investor relationships and resources, paired with his passion to grow the Owensboro-Daviess County economy.”

Officials state Bacon is very active in the community being the board chair of Visit Owensboro and board member at the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club. Statewide, he serves on the executive board of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA).

“I am honored and grateful to represent Owensboro-Daviess County in this role,” Bacon said. “I see an extraordinarily bright future for the organization and our community.”