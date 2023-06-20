HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Green Drinks 812 is a gathering event for anyone interested in conversations about sustainable living, conservation, the environment and climate challenges. The gathering is an opportunity to network with other community members with similar interests. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, June 20, at Wesselman Woods in Evansville. The meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. central time.

The Green Drinks group will meet with the Evansville Audubon Society this month to learn more about their work and explore opportunities to collaborate. Event organizers encourage participants to bring their own water, coffee, soda and snacks if they wish.

Green Drinks 812 is one of the newest chapters of Green Drinks International. The organization has chapters in over 350 cities worldwide, that each meet once a month. these informal sessions bring a mixture of people who are environmentally minded. The meetings provide a simple and open space for participants to share their thoughts and ideas with others.

To learn more about Green Drinks 812, visit their facebook page.