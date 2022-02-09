OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson has officially named February 10th as Green River Whiskey Day in celebration of the company releasing its first new batch of bourbon in nearly a century.

“We started distilling back in 2016,” said Jacob Call, Master Distiller. “So this product is a 5 year old Kentucky bourbon, 90 proof, and it’s already getting rave reviews. So I think the people of Owensboro are going to be super proud of this bourbon.”

Drinks were poured and laughs were shared to celebrate the monumental event at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. After the dedication, the crowd got to see the blue bridge light up in green and fireworks fill the sky. The party continues this week for the official release of the new bourbon on February 10th. It will be available in select stores and at the distillery on January 11.