OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Attention all bourbon lovers! June 14 is National Bourbon Day and the Green River Distillery is celebrating by offering free tours.

Tours last about 60 minutes rain or shine. They offer a look at their historic distillery, traditional bourbon whiskey production and concludes with an optional tasting at the end for those of age. The website encourages guests to wear comfortable closed-toe shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.

The Distillery recently released their first batch of bourbon in nearly 100 years back in February.

The original Green River Distillery was the first one in Owensboro, built in 1885. Unfortunately, that distillery burned down in 1918. After prohibition they rebuilt it in 1936.

Their bourbon name originates from Bourbon County in Kentucky which was founded after the American Revolution.

For more information, click here.