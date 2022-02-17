Greene County, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Board of Animal Health (BOAH) has detected the H5 avian flu in a flock of turkeys in Greene County after detecting the flu previously in two Dubois County flocks. The total number of turkeys affected by the avian flu is 103,473.

A high death rate of turkeys in Greene County led to the laboratory testing of the flock now referred to as GREENE1. This is considered a presumptive-positive case and samples are being verified at the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) in Iowa.

Pending test results should indicate if the virus is the same as the farm diagnosed on Feb. 9 and if the virus is highly infectious. Removal of the turkeys has begun on the premises which includes approximately 48,000 birds.

The location of the Greene1 flock is outside of existing control area circles. A third 10-km circle has been established in Greene County and a portion of Northern Daviess County. All ten commercial poultry flocks within this new control area are under quarantine and will be tested regularly until the control area is lifted.

BOAH staff continues to reach out to known hobby and backyard poultry owners in the control areas to schedule testing of birds to ensure the virus is not present. 26 hobby flocks have been sampled to date and laboratory testing determined them as negative.

Hobby poultry owners in Southern Dubois County or Southwest Greene County should contact BOAH at (317) 544-2387 to schedule testing at no charge.

The first confirmed case of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was identified in a single commercial turkey flock in Dubois County on Feb. 9. Laboratory testing of a second commercial flock of turkeys in Dubois County identified the H5 avian flu in the second flock now known as Dubois2 on Feb. 15. 26,473 turkeys in the Dubois2 flock were removed to prevent the spread of the disease in the area.

Ongoing testing of commercial and small, hobby flocks continue on a weekly basis. Hobby poultry owners are encouraged to be aware of the signs of avian influenza and report illness and/or death to the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline at (866) 536-7593.

Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk as poultry and eggs are safe to eat. Officials are not aware of any public health significance with this virus. No cases of human infection have been reported. Human health agencies will be monitoring workers and others in contact with birds to monitor for flu-like symptoms.

Dead birds should be double-bagged and refrigerated for possible testing. Signs include: sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production; soft-shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks; nasal discharge; coughing; sneezing; lack of coordination; and diarrhea.

A great resource for backyard bird health information is online at: www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources.

Situation updates and status reports about ongoing avian flu activities with critical disease-related information will be posted online at: https://www.in.gov/boah/species-information/avianbirds/highly-pathogenic-avian-influenza/.