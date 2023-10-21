HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Greenville firefighter is recovering in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency while on shift.

The Greenville Fire Department states early Wednesday morning, just before 1 a.m., Lt. Manual “Keith” Strode realized something wasn’t right, so he notified his shift mate, which allowed EMS to be immediately called.

Officials state EMS crews made the decision to airlift Strode to a regional medical center for further evaluation, and the department noted Strode is continuing to receive treatment.

“The fast actions and prehospital care performed by GFD, PHMCH EMS and PHI 6 was a vital attribution to giving Lt. Strode the best chance of recovery,” the department said on Facebook. “We’re happy to announce Lt. Strode has been and is still currently receiving treatment and recovering in the hospital.”

The department extended thanks to everyone who assisted and are asking for prayers for Lt. Strode and his family and no further information will be released at this time.