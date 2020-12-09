Greenville home considered total loss after fire

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Muhlenberg County home is considered a total loss after a major fire that took nearly three hours to extinguish.

The Greenville Fire Department responded to a home on Rose Avenue Tuesday morning around 9:00 a.m. where heavy smoke was coming from the roof of a house.

Firefighters said flames got into the attic of the home. Hoarder conditions inside the home were also described as a factor in the fire burning.

No one living in the home or any firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but arson is not suspected.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)