GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department says it dispatched firefighters to a residential structure fire in the 4500 block of KY 1163 on Thursday at 2:19 p.m.

Fire officials say they located one man on the outside of the house with second degree burns to the right side of his body. His condition is not known at this time.

According to reports, the house was a single-story, pole-barn-style residence that had heavy fire showing. Firefighters say the roof partially collapsed while they were fighting the fire.

The case of the fire has not been determined at this time.

This story will be updated.