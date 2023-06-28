HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The Daviess County Fiscal Court will announce a $2 million investment on June 28 at 10 a.m. The announcement will be at the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station in Owensboro. The Transfer Station has been serving Daviess County since July of 1994 and is the primary destination of solid waste in Owensboro.

The announcement will focus on improvements to the Convenience Center, which is utilized by county residents without curbside trash service, and city residents who need to dispose of bulk waste.

In addition to providing the community with a disposal facility, the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station recycles items such as aluminum, batteries, florescent light bulbs, used motor oil, tires and various types of metal. The Transfer station is also the main drop off site for brush, limbs and concrete as well as a drop-off location for electronic waste.