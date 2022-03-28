NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Kaiser Aluminum facility in Warrick County is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $150 million coating line. The ceremony will take place on March 30 at 10:30 a.m.

The new coating line will be the third largest capital investment in Warrick County history. Kaiser Aluminum President and CEO Keith Harvey and numerous area elected officials will be in attendance.

The new coating line will be bigger and faster at 665 feet in length. It will incorporate state of the art technology as well as key legacy systems developed over the plant’s 58 years of operation. Construction on the new 100,000-square-foot production bay to house the coating line will ramp up in April.

Kaiser Aluminum Warrick is located at east of Newburgh at 4000 Highway 66 at the intersection of Highway 66 and Highway 61.

Kaiser Aluminum purchased the Warrick Rolling Mill for $670 million on March 31, 2021. The mill was previously owned by Alcoa Corporation.

The purchase marked the beginning of business operations in Indiana for the first time and strategically re-entering the aluminum packaging market. Kaiser Aluminum Warrick is the leading producer of aluminum can stock for the beverage and food packaging industry in North America and is one of only four rolling mills serving that industry in North America.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is headquartered in Franklin, TN. and is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. Kaiser serves customers worldwide with highly engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, custom automotive, and other industrial applications.

The company’s North American facilities produce value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products. The company’s website is http://www.kaiseraluminum.com/.