HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Commissioners will host a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for a new dog park at Burdette Park on November 21.

The new ‘Burdette Bark’ will be open to everyone at no cost and is located at the heart of Burdette near the new Oasis playground. The dog park will be enclosed a by six-foot-tall fence and will have a designated area for dogs to enter and exit safely while other dogs play. There will also be water hydrants installed to ensure that dogs have access to fresh, clean water whenever they visit.

The opening date of Burdette Bark will be announced later on as the project completion is weather dependent.

The Groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Burdette Park near the Oasis Playground.