WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A new pickleball court is coming to Warrick County.

Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. said a groundbreaking ceremony for the new court is set for Tuesday.

Everyone is invited to celebrate.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at 5433 Vann Road, near Vann Road Park.

Pickleball is played on a badminton-sized court with a perforated plastic ball and paddles.

According to USA Pickleball, there were 4.8 million pickleball players in the U.S. in 2021.