WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A new pickleball court is coming to Warrick County.
Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. said a groundbreaking ceremony for the new court is set for Tuesday.
Everyone is invited to celebrate.
The ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at 5433 Vann Road, near Vann Road Park.
Pickleball is played on a badminton-sized court with a perforated plastic ball and paddles.
According to USA Pickleball, there were 4.8 million pickleball players in the U.S. in 2021.