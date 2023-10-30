HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Big Rivers will hold a Groundbreaking ceremony for a new Transmission Operations Center Facility on October 30.

The $50 million facility will serve as a modern home bas for Big Rivers transmission, substation, energy control, engineering and information technology employees. The new center will feature office space, garages, a warehouse and a control room to accommodate up to 70 employees. The site will also feature a reinforced control room, expanded equipment yard, indoor truck parking and radiant heat parking, which will reduce service response times during inclement weather.

The groundbreaking will happen at 3:00 p.m. at 90 Industrial Drive in Owensboro, with local elected officials and Big Rivers President and CEO Bob Berry. Construction on the Transmission Operation Center is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.