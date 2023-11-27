HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Fire Department, in partnership with the City of Owensboro will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Owensboro Fire Training Center on November 27.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. at 1323 Daviess Street, and the new Training Center will provide a state-of-the-art training facility for the Owensboro Fires Department. The center will include a new classroom and training building, as well as a four story modular tower and burn room.

The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.