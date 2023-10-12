WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)-The town of Chandler, Indiana, is taking new steps to improve its drinking water system.

Today, city officials came together to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for their water main project as part of Chandler Utilities.

This water main will help improve water supply and redundancy issues. The lowest bid for this project came in at 15.3 million dollars.

This is the largest water main expansion Chandler Utilities has ever completed. The longevity of the pipes is over 75 years.

Rob Coghill is the Director of Public Services for Chandler Utilities.

“The biggest thing is just water availability. I mean, obviously, as we’re growing that part of our system, the distance from our plant to having water availability, making sure it’s here for the future, obviously people with irrigation systems, bigger homes, so it’s a higher demand, and getting water up into that part of our system was key.”

The project is expected to be completed by May 2025.